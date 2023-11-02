HBO Delays Third Season of The White Lotus and IT Spinoff Welcome To Derry Until 2025

HBO has recently announced that the highly anticipated third season of the critically acclaimed series The White Lotus and the IT spinoff Welcome To Derry will be delayed and released in 2025. This decision was made due to ongoing writers and actors strikes, causing production and scheduling conflicts.

“We had initially scheduled Welcome To Derry for Halloween 2024, but it is now likely to be pushed back to 2025. Similarly, the release date for White Lotus Season 3, which was planned for 2024, will also be moved to 2025,” shared Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, Casey Bloys.

Following its first season in Maui, Hawaii, and the second season set in Sicily, Italy, The White Lotus will be heading to Thailand for its third installment. While the third season will introduce a new cast, it remains uncertain whether Jennifer Coolidge’s character, Tanya, will return after the events of season two.

On the other hand, Welcome To Derry is a spinoff set in the world of Stephen King’s IT. The series is helmed Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs. It further explores the story introduced in the IT films and novels. The cast includes notable names such as Madeleine Stowe, Stephen Rider, Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, and James Remar.

Welcome to Derry is a joint production HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television. Fuchs will be responsible for the teleplay of the first episode, based on a story the Muschiettis and himself. Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane will serve as co-showrunners. The Muschiettis, Fuchs, and Kane are all executive producers, along with Shelley Meals, Roy Lee, and Dan Lin.

The decision to delay these highly anticipated shows to 2025 is disappointing for fans; however, it ensures that both productions have ample time to overcome the challenges posed the strikes and deliver exceptional content.