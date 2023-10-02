L’Oréal Paris Fashion Week Show Shines Under the Eiffel Tower

L’Oréal Paris brought glamour and star power to its annual fashion week show held under the Eiffel Tower. The event showcased some of the biggest names in beauty and entertainment, including newly appointed ambassador Kendall Jenner, who made her show debut. Joined her mother Kris Jenner in the front row, Kendall Jenner captured the audience’s attention with her stunning presence.

Another highlight of the show was Camila Cabello, who not only performed with a dance crew but also walked the runway. Viola Davis also graced the runway for the first time, supported her husband Julius Tennon and joined her daughter Genesis.

Helen Mirren, Andie MacDowell, Eva Longoria, and Aja Naomi King returned to the show, while French singer Yseult made history as the first plus-sized woman to walk in the Balenciaga show.

Viola Davis, known for her activism and philanthropy, discussed her recent involvement with the White House’s President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement. Davis emphasized the importance of unity within the African diaspora and hopes to generate ideas on bringing people together to address systemic issues.

Helen Mirren, on the other hand, reflected on her personal relationship with makeup and its role in transforming into characters for her film roles. Mirren finds joy in doing her own makeup every morning, believing it helps her feel connected to life and boosts her confidence.

Mirren also highlighted the need for more women in leadership positions and celebrated the shifts happening in Hollywood that provide opportunities for older women to thrive on screen.

The L’Oréal Paris fashion week show under the Eiffel Tower was a success, showcasing beauty, talent, and empowerment. It demonstrated the brand’s commitment to inclusivity and celebrating diversity in the fashion and beauty industry.

