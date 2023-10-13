The “What About Me Effect” and the Phenomenon of Making Everything About Ourselves Online

The “What About Me Effect” is a term coined TikTok creator Sarah Lockwood to describe a common behavior observed on social media platforms. It refers to the tendency of individuals to make everything they see online about themselves, even if it doesn’t pertain to them directly. Instead of recognizing that they may not be the target audience for a particular piece of content, people often seek out accommodations or make the conversation about their own unique circumstances.

Lockwood’s viral video discussing the concept has shed light on this behavior. In her video, she gives an example of a bean soup recipe circulating on TikTok. Instead of simply not engaging with the video if they don’t like beans, people flooded the comments with questions and requests for substitutions. This behavior diminishes the significance of inclusivity and prevents marginalized groups from being heard.

While there is a distinction between the What About Me Effect and legitimate concerns about equity and inclusion, this distinction often hinges on the topic of conversation. When discussing identity, access, race, or representation, inclusion is paramount. However, when the topic is as trivial as bean soup preference, engaging with such comments is unnecessary.

Lockwood suggests that the combination of being “chronically online” and the individualistic culture in the U.S fuels this phenomenon. The prevalence of egocentrism and entitlement further exacerbates the problem. Commenters may shame others for not considering every possible personal experience before posting content, projecting their own insecurities or seeking validation for their unique circumstances.

While social media has the potential to create a sense of connectivity, it also magnifies the proximity of content to ourselves. This can contribute to the What About Me Effect, as individuals feel entitled to have their specific needs and preferences met content creators.

In order to combat this phenomenon, it is crucial to differentiate between legitimate concerns and trivial preferences. By actively listening to marginalized voices and their valid points about equity and inclusion, we can create a more inclusive online environment. At the same time, recognizing when a comment is simply a personal preference can help us avoid getting caught up in the What About Me Effect.

