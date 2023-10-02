New Gains Achieved the Writers Guild in Recent Agreement

In the recent contract agreement between the Writers Guild and the studios, several gains were achieved the writers. Following our earlier article highlighting five major takeaways from the deal, we now examine an additional five gains that have been obtained.

One important gain is the increase in foreign streaming residuals. The Directors Guild of America (DGA) had previously secured a significant increase in foreign streaming residuals, and the Writers Guild decided to follow suit. This shows that pattern bargaining, where one union’s achievements set a precedent for others, can be beneficial. While the details of the increase have not been disclosed, it is a step towards fair compensation for writers in the era of streaming.

Continuing with the theme of compensation, another gain for writers is the inclusion of a Diversity Staffing Pilot Program in the contract. This program aims to increase diversity and representation in writers’ rooms providing financial incentives to TV series that hire writers from underrepresented groups. This is a positive step towards creating a more inclusive and diverse entertainment industry.

Additionally, the contract establishes a new triennial joint committee to address issues related to inclusion and equity. This committee will work towards ensuring fair opportunities and fair treatment for underrepresented writers, and will be an important avenue for dialogue and progress in the industry.

Furthermore, the contract includes provisions that strengthen the enforcement of inclusionary requirements already in place. This is an important step to hold studios and networks accountable for promoting and hiring diverse talent.

Lastly, the agreement provides financial assistance to writers who have been negatively impacted the COVID-19 pandemic. This assistance is particularly important during these challenging times when many writers have experienced job loss or reduced opportunities.

Overall, the recent contract agreement between the Writers Guild and the studios marks several victories for writers. From increased residuals to programs aimed at diversity and inclusion, these gains reflect the writers’ ongoing efforts to improve working conditions and ensure fair compensation in the entertainment industry.

