Writers Guild of America Strike Ends: New Contract Includes Bonus for Streaming Success

After a five month-long strike, members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) have returned to work and will now vote on a new contract with the organization representing Hollywood studios. One of the key provisions in the deal is a first-of-its-kind bonus for writers whose work on streaming platforms attracts a large audience. This means that streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon, and Disney will be required to share some of their closely-guarded audience data with the union. This move could potentially lead to greater transparency in an industry that has traditionally kept such information under wraps.

In the past, determining what movies and TV shows were popular was relatively simple – count ticket sales or use a representative sample of household TV sets. However, the rise of streaming platforms has presented a new challenge. Jennifer Kent, a market research expert at consulting firm Parks Associates, explains that the fragmented nature of streaming platforms, with viewers watching content on various devices, has made it difficult for third-party measurement companies like Nielsen to accurately track streaming data.

Streaming platforms have access to detailed viewer information, such as who is watching their shows, how long they are watching, and whether or not they have completed an entire season. However, they have been reluctant to share this information. Analyst Paul Erickson suggests that platforms have benefited from maintaining a level of opacity when it comes to their content performance. However, there has been a growing demand for greater transparency from stakeholders such as shareholders and advertisers.

While the WGA will have access to streaming data, it will be kept confidential under a nondisclosure agreement. Nonetheless, streaming platforms will likely face increased pressure to be more transparent about their audience figures and viewer engagement. As the industry continues to evolve, this development could mark a significant step towards establishing a more open and accountable system for measuring success in the streaming era.

Sources:

– Jennifer Kent, market research expert at Parks Associates

– Charles Schreger, business professor at New York University and former HBO executive

– Paul Erickson, independent analyst