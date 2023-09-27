“Sitting” TJ Mack: The Rise of Novelty Songs and Social Media Comedy

Summary: TikTok and other social media platforms have accelerated the production of novelty songs and comedic content, reflecting a trend towards cheesiness and wit in popular culture. One example of this is “Sitting” TJ Mack, an alter ego of comedian Brian Jordan Alvarez, which has gone viral for its catchy melody and quirky lyrics about the opposites of sitting, standing, and running around. The internet has embraced the song, with remixers and cover artists creating their own versions, and even radio stations playing it. Alvarez’s comedic work extends beyond music, as he has been creating captivating character-based videos during the pandemic. These characters, such as self-proclaimed meditation expert Marnie T and happy-go-lucky TJ Mack, have gained a following for their surreal yet relatable qualities. Alvarez’s comedic universe captures the modern phenomenon of monologuing to an imaginary online audience, while also showcasing his talent for character development and improvisation. Traditional comedy outlets, such as Saturday Night Live, have struggled to keep up with the comedic potential of social media platforms, where audiences flock to watch funny characters and satirical content. This shift in audience preference highlights the fragmentation of entertainment and the decline of traditional late-night comedy. Alvarez’s characters, along with other social media comedians, tap into the absurdity of our digitally mediated reality and the quirks of human nature, resonating with mass-niche audiences in the age of smartphones.