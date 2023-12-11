Pop Stars: More Than Just Talent and Looks

Pop stars have traditionally been admired for their good looks, vocal talent, and dance abilities. However, the expectations have changed dramatically over the years. Taylor Swift recently revealed the intense physical training she underwent for her Eras tour, reminding us that being a pop star now requires much more than just a pretty face.

The Eras tour is a spectacle of endurance, with almost three hours of non-stop performing, including costume changes, energetic dance routines, and sprinting across the stage. Swift’s dedication and hard work are evident in her performances, leaving the audience feeling tired just watching her.

Swift is not alone in her rigorous training regimen. Beyoncé’s film Renaissance offers a glimpse into the physical demands of a tour, while Madonna’s current Celebration tour demonstrates the lengthy commitment required for successful shows.

According to personal trainer Dan Roberts, pop stars are treated like athletes, with careful consideration for the stress on their bodies. Roberts, along with other fitness professionals in the “weird world of celebrity training,” assesses the needs and goals of each artist. This often involves preparing them for superhero roles, stage performances, and world tours.

Preparation for a tour typically begins three months in advance, focusing on flexibility, strength, and injury prevention. Stabilizer muscles, specifically around the ankles, are key areas of focus to avoid fatigue and potential injuries. In some cases, trainers may need to address issues such as low body fat and promote healthy habits to ensure the artist can sustain their energy throughout the tour.

Beyond the physical demands of performing, there are often secondary goals such as weight loss or muscle gain for red-carpet appearances or film roles. Pop stars are not just artists; they are brands and must continually juggle multiple aspects of their careers.

Personal trainers also serve as a much-needed support system for these celebrities. They offer not only physical guidance but also a listening ear and valuable advice. Working out can become an escape for some stars, providing them with a brief respite from the demands of their hectic schedules.

Trainers must also navigate the complex dynamics of working with control-oriented and successful artists. Staying in their good graces requires a delicate balance of asserting expertise while respecting their authority.

On tour, workouts are adjusted to maintenance levels, and rest days are scheduled to ensure the star’s well-being and conserve energy. The physical exertion during a show can burn up to 1,000 calories, but for these well-trained performers, it is a manageable level of exertion.

Pop stars today exemplify talent, hard work, and dedication beyond what we may see on the surface. Their rigorous physical training and the support of their trainers ensure they are ready to put on unforgettable performances. So the next time you witness a pop star’s incredible show, remember the dedication and sacrifice that went into making it happen.