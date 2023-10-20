How to Stream “The Week Of” on Netflix

The 2018 comedy film, “The Week Of,” directed Robert Smigel, tells the story of two fathers from different backgrounds as they navigate the chaos leading up to their children’s wedding. If you’re wondering where to stream this film, look no further as we have all the details.

“The Week Of” can be streamed on Netflix. The film follows Kenny Lustig, a construction worker, who takes on the financial responsibilities of his daughter’s wedding to impress the wealthy father of the groom. However, things become complicated as he must confront the realities of his own family.

The main characters, Kenny Lustig and Kirby Cortice, are played Adam Sandler and Chris Rock, respectively. The film also features other talented actors such as Allison Strong, Steve Buscemi, Rachel Dratch, and Scott Cohen.

To watch “The Week Of” on Netflix, you can follow these simple steps:

Visit netflix.com/signup. Choose a payment plan: $6.99 per month (standard with ads)

$15.49 per month (standard)

$19.99 per month (premium) Enter your email address and password to create an account. Enter your chosen payment method.

Netflix offers different plans with varying features. The cheapest plan, Standard with Ads, includes most movies and TV shows, but there will be ads before or during the content. This plan allows for streaming in Full HD on two supported devices simultaneously.

The Standard Plan provides the same content without ads and allows for downloading on two supported devices. Users can also add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

The Premium Plan offers content in Ultra HD on four supported devices at a time. It allows for downloading on up to six supported devices and up to two additional members who are not part of the same household. Netflix spatial audio is also supported.

So, if you’re in the mood for a comedy film that delves into the chaos of wedding preparations, stream “The Week Of” on Netflix.

