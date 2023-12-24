New report reveals the astounding wealth of celebrity couples

A recent study conducted experts at Arka has unveiled the jaw-dropping net worth of some of the most iconic power couples in the entertainment industry, shedding light on their tremendous success both in love and in wealth.

1. Beyoncé and Jay-Z – $3.04 Billion

Topping the list are music industry power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z, with a combined net worth of $3.04 billion. Jay-Z, widely recognized as the first hip-hop billionaire, contributes an impressive $2.5 billion to the union, while Beyoncé adds another half a billion through her flourishing music career, fashion brand, and live performances.

2. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky – $1.425 Billion

Claiming the second spot is Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, representing the music industry once again. Rihanna’s empire, fueled her successful music career and highly successful Fenty Beauty brand, propels the couple to a combined net worth of $1.425 billion. It’s noteworthy to mention that the female partner significantly outshines the male in terms of financial success.

3. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce – $1.13 Billion

Global music sensation Taylor Swift joins forces with NFL star Travis Kelce to secure the third position on the list. With a combined net worth of $1.13 billion, Taylor’s immensely successful music tours take the lead, highlighting the trend of female partners leading in terms of earnings.

4. Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet – $725 Million

In a surprising collaboration, reality TV star Kylie Jenner and actor Timothée Chalamet take the fourth spot with a net worth of $725 million. Kylie’s massive fortune of $700 million, primarily derived from her lucrative sale of Kylie Cosmetics, overshadows Chalamet’s $25 million, primarily earned through acting.

5. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck – $500 Million

The iconic duo Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck claim the fifth position with a combined net worth of $500 million. Jennifer’s impressive net worth of $400 million, earned through her highly successful music and acting career, outshines Affleck’s income, emphasizing the female partner’s dominance in wealth.

These power couples in the entertainment industry not only captivate our hearts but also amass incredible wealth, establishing a legacy that transcends their on-screen personas. Which power couple is your favorite?