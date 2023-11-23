WhatsApp Introduces New Email Verification for Sign-In Process

WhatsApp has recently introduced a brand-new feature that will make the sign-in process more convenient for its users. Instead of relying solely on SMS texts for verification, the popular instant messaging service now allows users to verify themselves using their email address.

This update is particularly significant for individuals who find themselves in situations where they don’t have access to an active cellular connection. Whether they are travelling to an area with no network coverage or simply experiencing a temporary loss of signal, being able to sign into WhatsApp without relying on SMS verification can be extremely beneficial.

However, it’s important to note that this new feature does not mean that users can create a WhatsApp account using just an email address. During the registration process, a phone number is still required. The email verification option serves solely as an alternative method to receive the verification code.

According to WhatsApp watchers at WABetaInfo, the new email verification feature is being gradually rolled out to users. Therefore, if you don’t see it available on your WhatsApp account just yet, don’t worry. It may take a few weeks before all accounts have access to this convenient sign-in option.

FAQ:

Q: Can I create a new WhatsApp account using only my email address?

A: No, despite the introduction of email verification, a valid phone number is still required to create a WhatsApp account.

Q: How long will it take for the email verification feature to be available on all accounts?

A: The feature is currently being rolled out gradually, so it may take a few weeks before all WhatsApp accounts have access to it.

Q: Is this feature available for both Android and iOS users?

A: Yes, the email verification feature is available for users of both Android and iOS devices.