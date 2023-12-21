The Rise and Fall of Naperville’s Furniture Giant

In the late 19th century, Naperville was home to one of the largest and most renowned furniture manufacturers in the country. The Naperville Lounge Factory, later known as the Kroehler Manufacturing Co., revolutionized the industry with its efficient production methods.

Inspired Henry Ford’s concept of “divided operations,” Kroehler broke down furniture production into steps along a conveyor system. This innovation allowed the company to efficiently manufacture sofas, chairs, dressers, and other items, establishing itself as a leader in the field the 1940s.

The company’s success was evident in the numerous name plates found on their products, many of which are still collected enthusiasts today. Proclaiming to be the “world’s largest manufacturer of upholstered furniture,” Kroehler’s reputation grew alongside its sales.

As demand increased, the company expanded its operations across the United States and Canada. By the 1960s, Kroehler was making over $100 million in sales annually and employed approximately 8,000 workers.

However, the furniture market experienced significant changes in the 1960s and 1970s, leading to shrinking profit margins. This downturn ultimately led to Kroehler’s closure in the 1970s. Only two companies carrying the Kroehler name remain today, one in North Carolina and the other in Canada.

The historic building that once housed Naperville Factory No. 1 remains standing along the Chicago, Burlington, and Quincy Railroad line. While it is no longer used for furniture production, the building was repurposed into apartments and commercial space in the 1980s, now known as the 5th Avenue Station.

The rise and fall of Kroehler Manufacturing Co. mark a significant chapter in Naperville’s industrial history. Despite its ultimate demise, the company left a lasting legacy as a pioneer in furniture production, forever shaping the industry.