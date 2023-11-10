The Symbolic Power of the Watermelon Emoji in the Gaza Crisis

Amidst the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, social media platforms have become a battleground for activism and solidarity. Infographics and videos on Instagram and TikTok are now adorned with a seemingly unexpected symbol: the watermelon emoji. This innocuous fruit has taken on a powerful meaning as it replaces words like “Palestine” and “Gaza,” and even the Palestinian flag, in online content.

The watermelon emoji has long been a symbol of protest for Palestinians, representing their resistance to occupation. Its colors, red, green, and black, mirror those of the Palestinian flag. As content related to the crisis is suspected of being censored, social media users have turned to using the emoji as a form of expression and to evade potential content filters.

The Israeli retaliation against Hamas’ attack on October 7 has resulted in devastating consequences for the Palestinian territory. The death toll has exceeded 10,000 in just a month, as reported Palestinian health authorities. In response, social media platforms have been flooded with posts about the crisis, with many creators choosing to use the watermelon emoji instead of certain hashtags that may be flagged or suppressed.

The use of coded language or “algospeak” has become increasingly common on social media to evade content filters. Linguistic workarounds, such as using euphemisms like “unaliving,” have become popular, and even emojis like the corn emoji have adopted new meanings. These trends, initially popularized on TikTok, have spread across various platforms.

Recently, the watermelon emoji gained renewed attention on TikTok when a filter featuring it went viral. The creator of the filter, Jourdan Louise, pledged to donate all proceeds earned through its monetization to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza. Since its release, the filter has been utilized in over 620,000 videos, contributing to a collective effort to support those affected the crisis.

The symbolic significance of the watermelon extends beyond its emoji representation. In Palestinian culture, it has long been associated with resilience and resistance. Like the olive tree, another symbol of Palestinian nationalism, watermelon holds a special place in Palestinian cuisine and is used in various dishes.

The use of the watermelon as a symbol of resistance and the intertwined history of the Palestinian flag and watermelon imagery both signify the resilience of the Palestinian people. While its meaning may not be universally understood, especially those less familiar with internet culture, the watermelon emoji has become a powerful tool for raising awareness and showing support for Palestine in the face of adversity.

