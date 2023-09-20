The Washington Post Repurposes Gender and Identity Editorial Product, “The Lily”

The Washington Post has made the decision to repurpose its gender and identity editorial product, “The Lily.” This means that social media production for The Lily will be halted, and thelily.com will now redirect to the Post’s website.

In an announcement made on The Lily’s Instagram account, the brand’s leadership expressed their gratitude for the support they have received over the past six years. Although the Instagram account will no longer be active, it will remain as an archive for readers to revisit their work.

The Lily, named after the first U.S. newspaper written and edited women, was launched in 2017. In addition to the website, the product included a newsletter and social media accounts on platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat.

The announcement also highlighted the accomplishments of The Lily, including an award-winning documentary, nearly 500 published comics, and the Pulitzer Prize-winning abortion reporting Caroline Kitchener.

The team behind The Lily will now be transitioning to new roles at The Washington Post. The Instagram profile and weekly comics will still be accessible as an archive of The Lily’s coverage, and the comics will find a new home on the Post’s platform.

The announcement concluded inviting readers to continue supporting the team members, who will now be dedicated to gender and identity reporting for the Style section at The Washington Post. Their work will be available on the @poststyle Instagram account, which will also cover fashion, culture, and entertainment.

For more information about the eight women behind The Lily, you can read about the team here.

Definitions:

– Gender and identity: Refers to the exploration and understanding of how individuals perceive and express their identities in relation to their gender.

– Pulitzer Prize: An annual award recognizing achievements in journalism, literature, and musical composition, established Joseph Pulitzer in 1917.

Sources:

– The Washington Post: https://www.washingtonpost.com/