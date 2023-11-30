Platforms Struggle to Moderate Amidst Gaza-Israel Conflict

After the recent outbreak of violence in Gaza and Israel, social media platforms have been grappling with the challenge of effectively moderating the content related to the conflict. Amidst the chaos, it has become evident that platforms have a long way to go in addressing the issue. The extent of the struggle was revealed in a recent conversation with a member of Meta’s independent Oversight Board, who shed light on the aftermath of the attacks.

According to Julie Owono, a board member of Meta’s Oversight Board, the board received an astonishing 20 times more appeals than usual in the three weeks following the attacks. Most of these appeals were related to Meta’s Dangerous Organizations policy, but there were also numerous reports of violent incitement and hate speech. This flood of appeals consisted of a wide range of content, including on-the-ground footage, news reports, edited educational videos, and blanket statements of support for either Israel or Palestine.

Users have individually observed a series of decisions that seem to contradict Palestinian interests, causing confusion over the platform’s actual policy. News videos have suddenly disappeared due to platform algorithms, while prominent accounts have been quickly locked down for security reasons. Recently, Meta approved an ad that called for the death of a Palestinian activist, only to take it down later when it was reported a nonprofit group.

One of the major challenges faced platforms is the lack of preparedness to moderate content during this crisis. While significant progress has been made in moderation policy over the past decade, this particular conflict exposes the industry’s unpreparedness. Moderation policies traditionally focus on establishing clear guidelines for specific cases, such as nonconsensual pornography or inauthentic accounts. However, the situation in Gaza does not neatly fit into these categories.

Misinformation, alarming statements, and hate speech become difficult to assess and categorize in the context of the Gaza-Israel conflict. The complexity arises from the fact that it involves a national military, a terrorist group, and a civilian population, each with its own racial and religious dynamics. Moreover, given the United States’ close ties to Israel, ignoring the ongoing war is not an option for corporate leaders.

As these tensions reach a critical point, platforms may face another turning point for moderation norms. Past events, such as the WikiLeaks controversy in 2010 and the Cambridge Analytica scandal in 2016, have prompted platforms to reassess their responsibilities. The current crisis in Gaza could lead to a similar shift in how platforms navigate content moderation during times of conflict.

