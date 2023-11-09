Instagram Stories Provide Raw Glimpses into Life Under Israeli Bombardment in Gaza

The war in Gaza is not just being fought on the ground; it’s being documented and shared on social media platforms like Instagram. Palestinians trapped in the besieged enclave are using their cellphones to capture and narrate their harrowing experiences of life under Israeli airstrikes and a ground invasion. These individuals, who have a command of English and large Instagram followings, are providing an intimate and raw perspective on the devastation caused the conflict.

Unlike traditional journalists who are prevented from entering Gaza, these Palestinians are on the front lines, living the war they’re documenting. They give firsthand accounts of surviving bombardments, rationing food and water, and seeking shelter in hospitals. Their posts, which capture images that mainstream media might find too graphic, attract millions of followers worldwide.

Motaz Azaiza: Witnessing Unfolding Disasters

One such Palestinian documenting the war is Motaz Azaiza. A 24-year-old part-time producer for a U.N. agency, Azaiza woke up to explosions after falling asleep at 4 a.m. on October 7. He grabbed his camera and began capturing the chaos unfolding around him. Azaiza shares his raw footage on Instagram, providing a glimpse into the traumatic experiences he and his fellow Palestinians are enduring. From surviving explosions to mourning the loss of loved ones, his videos convey the reality of life in Gaza during this conflict.

Hind Khoudary: Reporting Amidst Destruction

Hind Khoudary, a 28-year-old freelance reporter for Anadolu Agency, has also been using Instagram to document the war. She stayed in Gaza City to report on the wounded and dead arriving at a local hospital while her family evacuated to escape the bombings. Unfortunately, she could not return home as her neighborhood was destroyed. Khoudary’s posts shed light on the devastating impact of the conflict on homes, families, and the daily lives of Palestinians in Gaza.

FAQs

Q: Why are Palestinians using Instagram to document the war in Gaza?

A: Palestinians in Gaza are using Instagram to share their experiences because traditional journalists are not allowed to enter the region. Instagram provides them with a platform to narrate and capture the devastation caused the Israeli airstrikes and ground invasion.

Q: Are these Palestinians impartial observers?

A: No, these Palestinians documenting the war on Instagram are not neutral observers. Their posts reflect their personal experiences and perspectives on the conflict.

Q: How are these Instagram posts different from mainstream media coverage?

A: The Instagram posts from Palestinians in Gaza offer a more intimate and raw perspective on the war. They capture images that mainstream media might consider too graphic to share. Additionally, the individuals behind these posts are living through the war and provide firsthand accounts.

Q: How many followers do these Instagram accounts have?

A: Motaz Azaiza, one of the Palestinians documenting the war, has 13 million followers on Instagram. While the number of followers for Hind Khoudary is not mentioned, their posts also attract a significant audience.