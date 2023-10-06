How to Stream The Walking Dead Season 9 on Netflix

The Walking Dead Season 9, a thrilling post-apocalyptic zombie series based on the comic book series Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard, is now available for online streaming. In this television series, the protagonist Rick Grimes wakes up from a coma to discover that the world has been overrun flesh-eating zombies. As he searches for his family, he encounters other survivors in the post-apocalyptic world. Developed Frank Darabont, The Walking Dead Season 9 picks up 18 months after the downfall of Negan.

The ninth season originally aired from October 7, 2018, to March 31, 2019, and consists of 16 episodes. The cast includes Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene, and Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier.

To watch The Walking Dead Season 9, you can stream it on Netflix. Netflix is one of the largest streaming platforms that offers a wide range of TV shows and movies, including popular titles like Black Mirror, Squid Game, and Stranger Things. To access The Walking Dead Season 9 on Netflix, follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan from the available options, which include:

– $6.99 per month (standard with Ads)

– $15.49 per month (Standard)

– $19.99 per month (Premium)

3. Create an account entering your email address and password.

4. Set up your chosen payment method.

Netflix offers different plans with varying features. The cheapest plan, Standard with Ads, provides access to most movies and TV shows but includes ads before or during content. This plan allows streaming on two supported devices simultaneously and offers Full HD quality.

The Standard Plan provides the same content without ads and allows users to download content on two supported devices. It also includes an option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

The Premium Plan offers identical features as the Standard Plan but with support for four simultaneous streams on different devices and content displayed in Ultra HD. Users can download content on up to six supported devices and have the option to add up to two extra members who are not part of the same household. Netflix also supports spatial audio.

The synopsis of The Walking Dead is as follows: “Sheriff’s deputy Rick Grimes awakens from a coma to find a post-apocalyptic world dominated flesh-eating zombies. He sets out to find his family and encounters many other survivors along the way.”

Please note that streaming services are subject to change, and the information provided here is accurate as of the time of writing.

Sources:

– IMDb (https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1520211/)

– Netflix (https://www.netflix.com/)

– The Walking Dead (https://www.amc.com/shows/the-walking-dead)