The Walking Dead Season 8: How to Watch and Stream

The Walking Dead Season 8, a popular zombie series, is available to watch and stream online. In this eighth installment, Rick Grimes and his group of survivors continue their fight against the villainous Negan and the Saviors. They are joined Maggie, leader of the Hilltop Colony, and Ezekiel, leader of the Kingdom, as they battle for the freedom of their communities.

The Walking Dead Season 8 consists of 16 episodes and follows the story of Rick Grimes and his group as they wage war against the Saviors to protect other survivor communities. Alongside the conflict between survivors, they also face a constant battle against flesh-eating zombies. The series is based on the comic book series of the same name Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard.

The cast of The Walking Dead Season 8 includes well-known actors such as Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Lauren Cohan as Maggie, and Danai Gurira as Michonne, among others.

To watch The Walking Dead Season 8, you can stream it on Netflix. The steps to watch it on Netflix are simple:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup

2. Choose a payment plan from the available options, which include a standard plan with ads, a standard plan without ads, and a premium plan.

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account.

4. Enter your chosen payment method.

The different Netflix plans offer various features. The cheapest standard plan with ads provides most of its movies and TV shows, but it includes ads before or during the content. The standard plan without ads is completely ad-free and allows users to download content on two supported devices. It also offers an option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household. The premium plan allows streaming on four supported devices at a time in Ultra HD. Users can download content on up to six supported devices and can add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Additionally, Netflix supports spatial audio.

The synopsis for The Walking Dead Season 8 is as follows: “As Negan continues his reign of terror, Rick rounds up his allies in the Kingdom and the Hilltop to wage an all-out war on the Saviors.”

Please note that the availability of streaming services may change over time. The information provided here is accurate at the time of writing.

