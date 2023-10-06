How to Watch and Stream The Walking Dead Season 7 on Netflix

The Walking Dead Season 7 is a popular zombie series that follows Rick Grimes and his group of survivors as they navigate their way through a post-apocalyptic world filled with flesh-eating zombies. In addition to facing the constant threat of walkers, they also encounter dangerous groups like Negan and the Saviors. Frustrated their dominance and brutality, Rick seeks alliances with other survivor communities.

If you’re interested in watching The Walking Dead Season 7, you’ll be glad to know that it is available for streaming on Netflix. This season consists of 16 episodes and is based on the comic book series of the same name Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard.

The cast of The Walking Dead Season 7 includes familiar faces such as Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Steven Yeun as Glenn Rhee, Lauren Cohan as Maggie, and many more.

To watch The Walking Dead Season 7 on Netflix, follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup and create an account.

2. Choose a payment plan:

– $6.99 per month (standard with Ads)

– $15.49 per month (Standard)

– $19.99 per month (Premium)

3. Enter your email address and password to complete the account setup process.

4. Provide your payment details.

Netflix offers different plans with varying features. The cheapest plan, Standard with Ads, provides access to most movies and TV shows but includes ads before or during content. It allows for Full HD streaming on two supported devices simultaneously.

The Standard Plan is ad-free and allows downloading content on two supported devices. It also offers the option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

The Premium Plan includes all the features of the Standard Plan but allows streaming on four supported devices simultaneously in Ultra HD. Users can download content on up to six supported devices and can add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Spatial audio is supported on Netflix.

The synopsis of The Walking Dead Season 7 is as follows: “Rick’s group reels from a brutal act of violence and wonders what other horrors Negan and the Saviors have in store for them.”

Please note that the availability of streaming services may change over time. The information provided in this article was accurate at the time of writing.

