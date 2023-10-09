The Walking Dead Season 3: How to Watch and Stream Online

The Walking Dead Season 3 is a popular zombie series that follows Rick Grimes and his group of survivors as they navigate a post-apocalyptic world overrun flesh-eating zombies. In this season, they must find a safer place for Lori, who is pregnant, to ensure her survival. They come across an abandoned prison and encounter a powerful man known as the Governor. The group also fights to save one of their members.

The show, created Glen Mazzara, is based on the comic book series of the same name Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard. It consists of 16 episodes and is available to watch and stream online via Netflix.

To watch The Walking Dead Season 3 on Netflix, follow these steps:

Visit netflix.com/signup Choose a payment plan, such as $6.99 per month (standard with Ads), $15.49 per month (Standard), or $19.99 per month (Premium). Enter your email address and password to create an account. Enter your chosen payment method.

Netflix offers different plans with varying features. The cheapest plan, Standard with Ads, provides access to most movies and TV shows but includes ads. It allows you to watch in Full HD and on two supported devices at a time. The Standard Plan is ad-free and allows users to download content on two supported devices. It also offers an option to add an extra member who doesn’t live in the same household. The Premium Plan provides the same features as the Standard Plan but for four supported devices and with content displaying in Ultra HD. It allows users to download content on up to six supported devices and offers the option to add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix also supports spatial audio.

The Walking Dead Season 3’s synopsis is as follows: “In Season 3, Rick’s band of survivors take control of an abandoned prison and discover a settlement run a powerful man known as the Governor.”

