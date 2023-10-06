Where to Watch The Walking Dead Season 1: Streaming Details

Wondering where to watch The Walking Dead Season 1? Look no further as we provide you with all the streaming details. The first season of this popular show introduces us to Rick Grimes, who wakes up from a coma to a world overrun flesh-eating zombies. If you’re eager to dive into this post-apocalyptic world, here’s how you can watch and stream The Walking Dead Season 1 on Netflix.

Yes, The Walking Dead Season 1 is available to watch via streaming on Netflix. This season, which premiered in 2010, follows Rick Grimes as he searches for his family in a world ravaged the undead. Along the way, he encounters a group of survivors including his best friend Shane, and other iconic characters like Daryl, Carol, and Morgan.

The cast of The Walking Dead Season 1 includes Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, along with Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jon Bernthal, Sarah Wayne Callies, Laurie Holden, and Steven Yeun, among others. With a gripping storyline and compelling performances, this season will keep you on the edge of your seat.

To watch The Walking Dead Season 1 on Netflix, simply follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup

2. Choose a payment plan (ranging from $6.99 to $19.99 per month)

3. Enter your email and create a password

4. Provide your chosen payment method

Netflix offers different plans with varying features. The cheapest plan, at $6.99 per month, includes ads and allows for Full HD streaming on two devices at a time. The Standard Plan, priced at $15.49 per month, is ad-free and offers the option to download content on two devices, with the ability to add one extra member. The Premium Plan, costing $19.99 per month, supports Ultra HD streaming on up to four devices simultaneously.

So, if you’re ready to immerse yourself in the apocalyptic world of The Walking Dead, head to Netflix and start streaming The Walking Dead Season 1 now!

Sources:

– The Walking Dead Season 1 streaming details on Netflix