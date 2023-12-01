New Ways to Watch The Wailing (2016)

If you’re a fan of South Korean horror films, you won’t want to miss out on “The Wailing” (2016). Directed and written Na Hong-jin, this chilling movie tells the story of a police officer who is determined to investigate a series of mysterious killings and illnesses in the remote village of Gokseong in order to save his daughter.

So, how can you watch “The Wailing” (2016) from the comfort of your own home? Fortunately, the film is available to stream on popular platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Peacock. Let’s explore each option.

Netflix: To watch “The Wailing” on Netflix, simply visit the Netflix website and sign up for an account. Netflix offers various subscription plans, including a Standard Plan with Ads option for $6.99 per month, a Standard Plan for $15.49 per month, and a Premium Plan for $22.99 per month. Each plan offers different features like ad-free viewing, HD and Ultra HD quality, and the ability to watch on multiple devices.

Amazon Prime Video: If you have an Amazon Prime membership, you can watch “The Wailing” on Amazon Prime Video. To access the film, go to the Amazon Prime Video website, sign in or create an Amazon account, and choose a Prime Video membership option. The prices range from $14.99 per month or $139 per year with an Amazon Prime membership to $8.99 per month for a standalone Prime Video membership.

Peacock: Another streaming option for “The Wailing” is Peacock. To watch the film on Peacock, visit the PeacockTV.com website, click “Get Started,” and choose your payment plan. Peacock offers a Premium plan for $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year, and a Premium Plus plan for $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. Each plan provides access to a wide range of TV shows, movies, and sports content.

With these streaming platforms, you can enjoy the suspense and horror of “The Wailing” (2016) from the comfort of your own home. So grab some popcorn, dim the lights, and get ready for a thrilling cinematic experience.

