TikTok Trend Shows the Bittersweet Passage of Time for Parents

Parents everywhere are getting emotional over a viral trend on TikTok that highlights the bittersweet passage of time. The trend involves using an audio clip of Wham!’s “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” along with footage of the TikTok user’s child(ren). After a few seconds, the audio transitions to a dreamlike instrumental, and the video switches to show the child grown up.

These TikToks are resonating with viewers because the emotions are so relatable. One TikTok user, @livinlavidallorca, created a video showcasing her son as a young teen with a jump-cut to him as a young man. The video has been viewed over 2.2 million times and has struck a chord with parents. In the caption, she expressed her feelings, saying, “This trend has me all the way in my feelings. I’m going to do one for each of my kids and then go sob in a corner.”

Other parents joined in, commiserating with the original poster in the comments. One user shared, “I feel your pain. It really is true… blink of time and our babies become grown ups.” Another parent admitted, “Girl don’t make me cry!! My baby is 9 and I look at his old pics all the time.”

Parents from around the world have embraced this emotional trend, documenting their children’s growth from newborns to toddlers or showcasing their once-little kids now all grown up. It has become a way for moms and dads everywhere to connect and reflect on the saying, “Time is a thief.”

This TikTok trend encapsulates the universal experience of parents watching their children grow up too quickly. It is a reminder to cherish the present moments with our kids while acknowledging the inevitable passage of time. Whether we shed a tear or smile at the memories, these videos serve as a powerful reminder of the love and connection shared between parents and their children.

Sources:

– Original TikTok video @livinlavidallorca

– TikTok comments