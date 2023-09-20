The Rise of C-Beauty Aesthetics: How Douyin Makeup Trend is Taking Over Western Social Media

China’s makeup aesthetics and brands are poised to become major players in the beauty industry, as evidenced the popularity of the Douyin makeup trend among Western users. Characterized features such as glowy, translucent skin, glittery eyelids, vibrant blush, and highly-pigmented ombre lips, the Douyin makeup look has become synonymous with Chinese beauty.

The evolution of Chinese makeup styles can be attributed to various influences, including South Korea’s K-beauty trend and the Ulzzang aesthetic, which focuses on youthful skin and “cute” features. Manga-style eyelashes and highlighting the “baby fat” under the eyes are also prominent elements of the Douyin makeup look.

Many Chinese brands, such as Florasis, Hanshu, and Proya, are at the forefront of creating these trendy looks. In China, the Douyin makeup trend is referred to as Chun yu, which translates to “pure desire,” as it aims to offer young girls a youthful and alluring appearance while maintaining modesty.

The popularity of Douyin makeup has now transcended geographical boundaries, with Western audiences, especially Gen Z and alpha consumers, embracing this aesthetic. Despite political tensions, Western users are captivated the unique and adventurous nature of this trend, which offers them a wide range of options compared to traditional Western makeup styles.

Beauty sales on platforms like TikTok and Douyin have skyrocketed, with L’Oreal being one of the major winners. On Douyin, L’Oreal reached a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of $10.6 billion and ranked first in terms of brand sales. Similarly, on TikTok, L’Oreal received positive reviews for its products, contributing to significant sales growth.

With the success of international brands on both Douyin and TikTok, the question arises whether popular Chinese brands on Douyin can replicate this success on TikTok. Chinese cosmetic exports have seen a significant increase, indicating rising demand among global consumers. Brands like Florasis are expanding their reach overseas, targeting diverse consumers from different regions and ethnicities.

The embrace of the Douyin makeup trend TikTok users may serve as a gateway for Chinese brands to enter the global market. Western users appreciate the adventurousness and compatibility of the Douyin makeup trend with their features, making it a preferable choice over traditional Western makeup styles.

In conclusion, the Douyin makeup trend has become a global phenomenon, with its influence transcending borders. As C-beauty aesthetics continue to gain traction, Chinese brands have the potential to make a significant impact on the Western beauty industry.

