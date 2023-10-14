TikTok-Famous Fold-Over Boots from Macy’s Are the Must-Have Fall Footwear

TikTok continues to have a significant impact on consumer trends, and the latest obsession taking over the app is a pair of fold-over boots from Macy’s. These sleek knee-high boots have gone viral for their leg-lengthening effect and stylish design.

The boots feature a pointed-toe design, cuffed shafts, and a stiletto heel, making them a versatile and fashionable addition to any wardrobe. They are available in cream and black colorways, and Macy’s currently has them on sale at 40 percent off. Originally priced at $130, they are now available for the “lowest price of the fall season” at $78.

TikTokers have been giving these boots their stamp of approval, with creators sharing try-on hauls and showcasing their visits to Macy’s department stores. One user praised the boots for their quality, sizing, and color, giving them a “10/10” rating. Another described them as an “impulse buy” that they don’t regret, highlighting the ample calf space for those with bigger calves.

In addition to the positive reviews from TikTokers, these fold-over boots have drawn comparisons to Givenchy’s famous Shark Lock boots, which have been seen on celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Nicki Minaj, and Halsey. While the designer version comes with a hefty price tag of $1,995 and signature chunky metal padlocks, shoppers can still look to these fashion muses for styling inspiration.

If you’re in need of a stylish and affordable pair of fall boots, these TikTok-famous fold-over boots from Macy’s are a must-have. Grab yours now at a discounted price and join the fashion trend that’s taking over social media.

