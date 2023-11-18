Joy Behar’s Concerns about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Relationship

In a recent episode of “The View,” co-host Joy Behar expressed her reservations about Taylor Swift’s romantic involvement with NFL star Travis Kelce. While many fans are thrilled about the couple, Behar shed light on Kelce’s past derogatory comments towards women on social media in 2010.

During the talk show, Behar revealed one of Kelce’s tweets in which he stated, “Damn, the Clippers girls gotta be the girls that don’t make the Lakers team ’cause they were all ugly.” She went on to read two more tweets that criticized the physical appearance of cheerleaders, questioning why they couldn’t hide their “back fat” and suggesting that they should pass a beauty test.

Behar expressed her disgust at Kelce’s “obsession” with women, stating that he seemed “illiterate” due to his insensitive remarks. However, Whoopi Goldberg, another co-host, came to Kelce’s defense, urging Behar to consider the context of Kelce’s comments and the fact that young people often make mistakes and grow.

Goldberg emphasized that what someone said many years ago might not reflect their current beliefs and values. She also questioned why Behar was so fixated on Kelce’s past, given that Taylor Swift is known for her influence in getting young people to vote.

The other hosts of the show, including Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin, sided with Goldberg, pointing out that Kelce’s generation was the first to experience the pitfalls of social media and the documentation of their every statement and action.

They suggested that people should give Kelce the benefit of the doubt and hope that his treatment of women has evolved with age and maturity. Despite Behar’s concerns, Swift’s close-knit group of friends have been seen supporting her and attending Kelce’s games.

While this controversy raises questions about the compatibility of these two individuals, it also highlights the importance of examining the growth and transformation of public figures over time.