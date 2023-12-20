Social media platforms went into a frenzy recently after a video surfaced of The Crown star Claire Foy declining to sign autographs using a blue pen. While the incident itself may seem trivial, viewers on TikTok quickly speculated and debated the reasons behind Foy’s refusal.

According to commenters on the video, the concern lies in the potential for fraud. Many celebrities and athletes are advised against using blue ink when signing autographs because it can be scanned and forged onto other items. This allows for the creation of counterfeit memorabilia that can be sold to unsuspecting fans.

This explanation gained traction on social media, with users expressing surprise and new-found knowledge about the use of blue ink for fraudulent activities. The concept is not entirely new, as professional basketball player Patrick Beverly had previously discussed it on his podcast. Beverly revealed that he was advised against signing anything with a blue pen to prevent unauthorized replication of his autograph on different jerseys.

The reactions to Foy’s refusal to use a blue pen ranged from support for her caution to confusion over the significance of ink color. Some questioned why using a blue pen would enable forgery, while others pledged to remember the advice and keep a black pen handy for future signings.

While the incident itself may have caused a stir on social media, it highlights an important aspect of celebrity life and the measures they take to protect themselves from potential scams. From now on, it seems that the choice of pen color may carry greater significance than we previously thought.