The Venice Murders: A Thrilling Lifetime Movie Premiering Soon!

Are you a fan of suspenseful thrillers? Then mark your calendar for the premiere of The Venice Murders on Lifetime on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 8/7c. This exciting movie stars Sophie Hopkins and Darcy Grey in a tale that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

The Venice Murders tells the story of Celia, a woman who leaves a successful career behind to pursue her true passion for art in Italy. However, her dreams are shattered when her new roommate mysteriously disappears and the man she is dating becomes a prime suspect in the case. Alone in a foreign country, Celia must team up with her eccentric Aunt Rosa, who has been estranged from the family for years, to save her friend and bring the kidnapper to justice.

If you’re wondering where you can watch The Venice Murders, look no further than the Lifetime channel. In addition to airing on television, you can also live stream the movie via Philo. This affordable live streaming service offers over 70 channels for just $25 a month. Alongside Lifetime, popular channels like the Hallmark Channel, MTV, AMC, HGTV, and Discovery Channel are included in the package.

One of the standout features of Philo is its unlimited DVR, allowing you to record and save your favorite shows and movies for later viewing. Moreover, the service also offers a variety of on-demand content, including movies and TV shows.

Don’t miss out on The Venice Murders, a thrilling movie that combines suspense, mystery, and drama. Make sure to tune in on Oct. 8 and experience the excitement for yourself!

