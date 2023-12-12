Sibling Rivalry Turned Unbreakable Bond: The Inspiring Story of Sam and Kristie Mewis

Sibling relationships can be complex, filled with love, competition, and a dash of rivalry. For the Mewis sisters, Sam and Kristie, their journey from youthful competitors to best friends is one that has captivated audiences in the U.S. women’s national team documentary series, “Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team,” now streaming on Netflix.

In this heartfelt series, viewers get a glimpse into the close relationship that has evolved between Sam and Kristie Mewis. While the focus of the first episode is on the team’s selection process for the 2023 World Cup, it’s the behind-the-scenes footage of the Mewis sisters that truly tugs at the heartstrings.

Growing up, the Mewis sisters played together on U.S. youth national teams, but they were not always the best of friends. In archival footage, a young Sam admits that their main commonality was soccer, while Kristie acknowledges their differences. Their parents even recall a fiercely competitive backyard filled with soccer balls and a battered fence.

However, as the years went, their relationship blossomed, defying any expectations. Kristie’s admiration for her younger sister, Sam, is evident as she speaks about her sister’s achievements and resilience. Despite facing career-threatening injuries, Sam’s determination to return to the field inspires Kristie and everyone around them.

“Sam played on a career-ending injury for four years,” shares Kristie. “She’s like an anomaly. Doctors may doubt her ability to play again, but I believe she’ll prove them wrong.”

Their unbreakable bond goes beyond the soccer field. As Kristie asserts, they will always be each other’s biggest supporters. Their success is intertwined, and Kristie even claims that she would give up her own career for Sam’s. The love and loyalty they have for each other is unwavering.

As audiences watch this documentary series, they witness the depth of the Mewis sisters’ relationship. It’s a reminder that sibling rivalries can evolve into unbreakable bonds of support and love. The Mewis sisters’ story is a testament to the power of family and the incredible impact it can have on one’s journey.

So, grab a tissue, because this inspiring tale of Sisterhood is bound to bring a tear to your eye.