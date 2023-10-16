Fake Audio Generated AI Spreads on Social Media Platforms

A new form of fake content has emerged on social media platforms, with the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to generate fake audio. According to a report The New York Times, videos on TikTok, as well as other platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, are being circulated with AI-generated voices.

Companies like ElevenLabs have developed tools that utilize AI to create realistic voices, including imitations of former US president Barack Obama and media mogul Oprah Winfrey. Newsguard, a company that monitors fake news online, discovered several TikTok videos using fake voices.

While the number of these videos is currently small, experts are concerned that this could become a weapon, particularly as the upcoming US presidential elections in 2024 draw nearer.

TikTok has implemented a policy requiring videos that utilize AI-generated content to be clearly labeled as such. The platform has also taken action against accounts and videos that violate its policies, including those that used Obama’s voice. However, Newsguard has found that some videos using fake voices are missing the required labels.

YouTube, on the other hand, has banned political ads from using AI-generated content. Advertisers also need to ensure that their ads are properly labeled if AI has been used to create the content. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has a fact-checking toolkit that adds labels to videos that have been altered or do not use AI.

As the spread of fake audio continues to increase, it becomes imperative for social media platforms to develop effective strategies to detect and remove such content. This issue poses a significant challenge in upholding the integrity of information online and preventing the potential misuse of AI-generated technology.

