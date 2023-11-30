New Tools and Strategies: Meta’s Approach to Election Interference

In its ongoing efforts to combat foreign attempts at election interference, Meta, formerly known as Facebook, faces a new challenge that could impact its progress. As of July, the US government has decided to “pause” briefings related to foreign election interference, leaving Meta without a key source of information in its mission to safeguard democratic processes.

While the government’s motivations remain speculative, the timing of this decision coincides with a court order that limited the Biden Administration’s interactions with social media platforms. Aimed at curtailing the platforms’ authority to remove misinformation, the order is currently suspended pending review the Supreme Court. Government agencies, including the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) and the FBI, have opted to maintain the pause in information sharing.

Acknowledging the importance of government contacts, Meta’s head of security policy, Nathaniel Gleicher, emphasized that the company still collaborates with industry researchers and civil society groups. However, Gleicher also recognized that government officials possess unique capabilities to identify coordinated campaigns, particularly those taking place on other platforms. Nation states and other sophisticated threat actors engaging in foreign interference sometimes require the expertise and resources of government agencies to be exposed.

While Meta’s researchers share information about networks of fake accounts and coordinated inauthentic behavior (CIB), government tips have played a role in uncovering CIB targeting US politics. During the 2020 presidential election, Meta took action based on three separate FBI tips regarding fake accounts originating from Russia, Iran, and Mexico.

Despite Meta’s confidence in alternative sources of information, concerns about the lack of coordination between law enforcement agencies and social media platforms persist. The FBI has previously admitted to discovering foreign influence campaigns on these platforms but refraining from informing the companies due to legal oversight limitations. This lack of communication further underscores the significance of government briefings for effectively combating election interference.

Meta’s public acknowledgment that it no longer receives government tips about election interference comes at a crucial juncture as the company prepares for multiple elections in 2024. With the inevitability of attempts to manipulate political conversations on its platform, Meta’s latest report on coordinated inauthentic behavior reveals that China has emerged as the third-most common source of such activity, following Russia and Iran.

The absence of government briefings poses a formidable challenge for Meta, requiring the company to develop new tools and strategies to mitigate election interference effectively. As it navigates this obstacle, Meta remains committed to its mission of safeguarding the integrity of democratic processes on its platform.

