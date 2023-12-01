Netflix Renews “The Upshaws” for a Fourth Season

Netflix has officially announced the renewal of its popular multi-camera comedy series, “The Upshaws,” for a fourth season consisting of 10 episodes. The show, created Regina Hicks and Wanda Sykes, has proven to be a consistent performer for the streaming giant.

While the first season of “The Upshaws” comprised 10 episodes, Seasons 2 and 3 were released in two parts of 8 and 6 episodes, respectively. As a result, the fourth season renewal refers to Part 6 of the series, according to Netflix’s official categorization.

Production for the upcoming season is set to commence next year, with all 10 episodes being released at once. Prior to that, fans can look forward to the premiere of the six-episode Part 5 (second half of Season 3) in Spring 2024.

Notably, “The Upshaws” has quietly become a standout performer in a challenging genre for streaming platforms – the multi-camera sitcom. The show’s longevity makes it the second longest-running original multi-camera comedy on Netflix in terms of seasons, tied with “The Ranch” and trailing just behind “Fuller House,” which lasted five seasons. Additionally, with 50 episodes, “The Upshaws” ranks as the third longest-running multi-camera comedy in terms of total episodes, behind “The Ranch” (80) and “Fuller House” (75).

“The Upshaws” follows the life of Bennie Upshaw, played Mike Epps, who leads a working-class Black family in Indianapolis. As a well-intentioned mechanic, Bennie faces the daily challenges of taking care of his family, including wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters, their son and his teenage son from a previous relationship. The series revolves around the Upshaws’ determination to make it work and strive for a better future together.

