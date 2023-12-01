“The Upshaws” to Return for Season 3 on Netflix in 2024

Netflix has officially announced that the popular comedy series “The Upshaws” will be returning for a highly-anticipated third season in 2024. This news comes as no surprise to fans who have been eagerly awaiting the next installment of this heartwarming and hilarious show.

Similar to previous seasons, the upcoming season of “The Upshaws” will consist of multiple parts. The first part, containing eight episodes, arrived on the streaming platform in August 2023. Now, fans can look forward to the release of Part 5, which is scheduled to premiere in the spring of 2024.

The series revolves around the lovable and relatable Bennie Upshaw, portrayed Mike Epps. Bennie is the head of a working-class African American family in Indianapolis, and the show explores the challenges and triumphs they face together. From navigating relationships to pursuing their dreams, the Upshaws tackle life’s ups and downs with love and resilience.

While the official synopsis teases new job opportunities, bigger dreams, health struggles, and unexpected surprises, it’s the dynamic and authentic characters that truly make the show shine. From Bennie’s witty sister-in-law to his dedicated wife and children, each member of the Upshaw family brings their own unique charm to the screen.

Behind the scenes, “The Upshaws” boasts an impressive team of executive producers, including Page Hurwitz, Wanda Sykes, Niles Kirchner, Annie Levine & Jon Emerson, Mark Alton Brown, and Regina Hicks. Both Hicks and Sykes also serve as showrunners, ensuring that the comedic timing and heartfelt moments resonate with the viewers.

With its blend of genuine humor, relatable storytelling, and talented ensemble cast, “The Upshaws” has become a fan-favorite series on Netflix. As production begins for the highly-anticipated third season, fans can expect more laughter, love, and unexpected twists from the Upshaw family.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. When will Season 3 of “The Upshaws” be released?

Season 3 of “The Upshaws” is scheduled to start production in 2024, with Part 5 premiering in spring 2024.

2. Who stars in “The Upshaws”?

Mike Epps leads the ensemble cast of “The Upshaws,” portraying Bennie Upshaw. Other main cast members include Kim Fields, Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine, Jermelle Simon, Diamond Lyons, and Gabrielle Dennis.

3. Who are the executive producers of the series?

The executive producers of “The Upshaws” include Page Hurwitz, Wanda Sykes, Niles Kirchner, Annie Levine & Jon Emerson, Mark Alton Brown, and Regina Hicks.

4. What can viewers expect from Season 3?

Season 3 of “The Upshaws” will continue to explore the Upshaw family’s journey through life’s ups and downs. They will face new jobs, pursue bigger dreams, navigate health struggles, and encounter surprising twists along the way, all while relying on their love for one another.