Netflix’s venture into the realms of science fiction with “Conquest” turned out to be a bumpy ride, ultimately leading to regret and disappointment for the streaming giant. The project, initially snatched out of the hands of Amazon, seemed promising with the creative genius of its director, Rinsch, at the helm. Little did they know that their decision would later come back to haunt them.

Rinsch, having been granted complete creative control and a substantial budget of $55 million, was expected to deliver an ambitious and expensive sci-fi epic. However, things took a bizarre turn during production. Instead of focusing on the project, Rinsch’s behavior became increasingly erratic and clouded strange ideas. He began spouting wild conspiracy theories, claiming to possess knowledge about the origin of COVID-19 and insisting on sensing a mysterious coronavirus signal emanating from within the Earth. His mental state seemed to unravel further as he proclaimed the ability to predict lightning strikes and expressed the belief that airplanes were intelligent beings that communicated with him.

Although Rinsch’s eccentricities were already cause for concern, it was his mismanagement of funds that truly raised eyebrows. He squandered Netflix’s millions on personal endeavors unrelated to production, diverting a large portion towards stock investments and the volatile cryptocurrency market. In a surprising turn of events, Rinsch reportedly made a staggering $23 million through Dogecoin. Moreover, he indulged in lavish purchases, acquiring not just one but five Rolls Royces, a Ferrari, and an assortment of expensive suits and furniture.

As the production faced financial struggles, Rinsch requested an additional $11 million from Netflix, which they reluctantly provided. However, rather than utilizing the funds for the intended purpose, Rinsch funneled the entire advance into his personal brokerage account, resulting in massive losses of nearly $6 million within weeks.

Unfortunately, the disastrous outcome was further compounded Rinsch’s failure to deliver a single episode of “Conquest.” His erratic behavior, misappropriation of funds, and lack of progress left Netflix regretting their decision to hand him the reins of this ambitious project.

FAQ:

Q: Did Rinsch complete any episodes of “Conquest”?

A: No, Rinsch failed to finish a single episode of “Conquest.”

Q: What did Rinsch spend Netflix’s money on?

A: Rinsch used a significant portion of the funding on personal investments, including stocks and cryptocurrencies. He also splurged on luxury cars, expensive suits, and furniture.

Q: How much money did Rinsch make through Dogecoin?

A: Rinsch reportedly made approximately $23 million through his investments in Dogecoin.