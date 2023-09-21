The Enduring Appeal of Universal Classic Monster Movies

If you’re a horror fan in 2023, you have a downright frightening amount of options. From recent releases like “M3GAN,” “The Nun II,” and “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” to elevated horror movies like “Hereditary,” there’s no shortage of scares. However, in a world filled with modern horror films, the old black-and-white Universal Monster movies of the ’30s and ’40s might seem antiquated. But they are essential viewing for any genre fan.

The Universal Classic Monster movies, which can now be streamed on Peacock just in time for Halloween, mesmerized audiences from 1931 to 1956. This era produced iconic films like “Dracula,” “Frankenstein,” “The Mummy,” and “The Invisible Man,” among others. These monsters have become pop-culture icons, immortalized in films, remakes, and Halloween traditions. However, these classics offer more than just scares.

While some may find older movies harder to engage with, the Universal classics transcend time with their memorable monsters. Bela Lugosi’s portrayal of Dracula instills a sense of dread, while Frankenstein’s Monster evokes deep sadness with his tragic story. These films showcase the artistry and emotion that make them worthwhile viewing experiences.

Additionally, the Universal Classic Monster movies were groundbreaking in more ways than one. They introduced the concept of cinematic universes long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe became popular. Films like “Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man” in 1943 bridged these monster sub-franchises, creating a shared universe that would later influence modern filmmaking.

As Halloween approaches, take the opportunity to watch these timeless movies. The Universal Classic Monster films have left an indelible mark on the horror genre and offer a glimpse into the history of filmmaking. As Dracula would say, “I bid you…welcome.”

