The Union: Netflix’s Blue-Collar James Bond

Netflix is set to release an exciting new film called The Union, which has been described as a “blue-collar James Bond.” The movie, which is still awaiting an official release date, is the result of a collaboration between actor Mark Wahlberg, producer Stephen Levinson, and writer David Guggenheim.

Directed Julian Farino, known for his work on Netflix’s Giri/Haji and the series Florida Man, The Union is produced Closest to the Hole Productions and Leverage Management. The music for the movie is composed Adrian Johnston, and the casting was done Dixie Chassay and Sheila Jaffe. The film features Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry in lead roles, with additional cast members including J.K. Simmons, Jessica De Gouw, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and more.

The plot of The Union revolves around Mike, a construction worker from Jersey who finds himself thrust into the world of spies and secret agents when his high school ex-girlfriend Roxanne recruits him for a high-stakes intelligence mission. The movie has received a PG-13 rating for sequences of strong violence, suggestive material, and some strong language.

Filming for The Union took place primarily in New Jersey, London, Piran (Slovenia), and Trieste (Italy). The Slovenian government provided cash rebate support of 2.5 million euros for the project.

While an official release date for The Union has not been announced, it is expected to launch on Netflix in 2024. The film was highlighted at Netflix’s recent upfronts in May 2023, where they showcased what’s to come for the rest of the year.

The Union promises to be an action-packed and thrilling movie, combining the grit of a blue-collar worker with the excitement of a James Bond adventure. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated Netflix Original film.

