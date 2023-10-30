Jacquie O Hosts Glamorous Boat Party in Sydney, Sparks Twinsies Controversy with Carrie Bickmore

Jackie ‘O’ Henderson, the well-known radio personality, caused quite a stir on social media recently when she shared a selfie with her lookalike, Carrie Bickmore. The 48-year-old hosted an extravagant boat party in Sydney, following her interview with the powerhouse herself, Gwyneth Paltrow. In the photo, both blondes can be seen wearing sunglasses with their hair styled in loose curls against the backdrop of Sydney Harbour and the city skyline.

Fans were quick to notice the uncanny resemblance between Henderson and Bickmore, with one commenting that they could “literally pass as sisters right now!” But it wasn’t just their similar appearance that caught people’s attention; Henderson’s pink strapless dress also became a topic of conversation. Many fans wanted to know where they could get their hands on the stunning outfit.

The boat party, hosted Henderson, was in celebration of the launch of Besties, an event co-created Henderson and her best friend, Gemma O’Neill. The inaugural event saw the attendance of the influential Gwyneth Paltrow, who was interviewed Henderson during the party. Henderson took to Instagram to express her gratitude to the audience and Paltrow for making the night so special.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Jackie ‘O’ Henderson?

A: Jackie ‘O’ Henderson is a popular radio personality known for her dynamic presence on air.

Q: Why did the selfie with Carrie Bickmore cause a frenzy?

A: The selfie caused a frenzy because Henderson and Bickmore bear a striking resemblance to each other.

Q: What was the purpose of the boat party?

A: The boat party was hosted to celebrate the launch of Besties, an event created Henderson and her best friend, Gemma O’Neill.

Q: Who attended the boat party?

A: Gwyneth Paltrow, an influential figure, attended the boat party and was interviewed Henderson.