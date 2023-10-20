Where to Watch The Uncanny Counter Season 1: Streaming Information

The Uncanny Counter Season 1, based on Jang Yi’s Kakao Webtoon webtoon Amazing Rumor, follows the story of So Mun, a high school student with a disability who is recruited to join the Counters. The Counters are a group of paranormal hunters dedicated to combating evil spirits that prey on humans.

If you’re wondering where to watch The Uncanny Counter Season 1, look no further. The show is available to stream on Netflix. Directed Yoo Seon-dong and Park Bong-seop, the main cast includes:

To watch The Uncanny Counter Season 1, you’ll need to sign up for Netflix. They offer a variety of subscription plans, including:

– $6.99 per month (Standard with Ads)

– $15.49 per month (Standard)

– $19.99 per month (Premium)

The cheapest plan, Standard with Ads, provides access to most of Netflix’s movies and TV shows. However, it includes ads before or during the content. It allows streaming on two supported devices at a time and offers Full HD quality.

The Standard Plan is ad-free and allows users to download content on two supported devices. It also gives the option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

The Premium Plan offers the same features as the Standard Plan but allows streaming on four supported devices at a time. It provides Ultra HD content and the ability to download on up to six supported devices. Users can add up to two additional members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix spatial audio is also supported.

The synopsis of The Uncanny Counter Season 1 is as follows:

“Noodle shop employees day and demon hunters night, the Counters use special abilities to chase down malevolent spirits that prey on humans.”

Please note that the streaming services mentioned above are subject to change. The information provided was accurate at the time of writing.

