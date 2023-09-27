The Umbrella Academy Season 4: What to Expect

The popular Netflix Original series, The Umbrella Academy, is returning for its fourth and final season. Created Steve Blackman and based on the comics Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, the show has gained a dedicated fanbase since its debut in 2019. The renewal for the final season was confirmed Netflix in August 2022.

The fourth season will consist of six episodes, which were confirmed showrunner Steve Blackman on Twitter. The episode titles and directors have also been revealed, providing fans with a glimpse of what’s to come.

One of the main storylines of the upcoming season will revolve around the Hargreeves family confronting their adoptive father, Sir Reginald Hargreeves, who is revealed to be alive. Reginald’s ultimate goal was to reset the universe and reunite with his deceased wife, causing his children to be caught in the midst of his selfish plans.

Another major development in the fourth season is the loss of powers for the Umbrella and Sparrow Academy members. This newfound vulnerability will significantly impact the lives of the Hargreeves family, as they navigate a world without their extraordinary abilities. Some characters may find that their lives improve without powers, while others will struggle to adapt to their new reality.

Actor Aidan Gallagher, who portrays the character Five, has hinted that the show’s characters may become more like their comic book counterparts in the upcoming season. He also mentioned that Five will be on a mission to set things right in the altered reality created Reginald.

It is also speculated that a time skip may occur in the fourth season, allowing for the natural aging of the actors to be incorporated into the storyline. This would provide an opportunity to explore how the lives of the Hargreeves family have changed over the years.

As fans eagerly await the release of the final season of The Umbrella Academy, there is anticipation for a thrilling conclusion to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey, filled with new enemies, unexpected twists, and the ultimate resolution of their extraordinary lives.

Sources:

– The Umbrella Academy Season 4: Number of Episodes, Writers, Directors, Episode Titles (Twitter: @sepinwall)

– Aidan Gallagher interview with Collider (Collider)

– Steve Blackman interview with Netflix (Netflix)