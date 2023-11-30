The Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch in December

As we approach the end of the year, the month of December brings a range of exciting new shows and movies for your viewing pleasure. While the Oscar buzz may be a little quieter this month, there are still some fantastic options to catch up on before the year comes to a close.

One of the most highly anticipated films of the season is “May December,” directed Todd Haynes. This gripping drama follows the crumbling marriage of Gracie, played Julianne Moore, and Joe, portrayed Charles Melton. The arrival of an actor on their doorstep threatens to unravel their lives further, and Elizabeth, played Natalie Portman, must delve into their past to uncover the truth. This film promises to be a strong contender for awards in the coming years.

On the small screen, fans of “The Crown” will not want to miss the final six episodes of the series, premiering on Netflix on December 14th. As the series explores the aftermath of Princess Diana’s tragic death, the royals must find a way to piece their lives back together. With an all-new cast, including Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, this final season is sure to captivate audiences.

For those who enjoy detective series, “Reacher” Season 2 is set to premiere on Prime Video on December 15th. This action-packed show follows the adventures of Jack Reacher, an ex-military police officer with unrivaled strength and wit. As Reacher reunites with his former military police group and investigates a murder, he uncovers a sinister plot that puts their lives in danger.

In the world of comedy, HBO brings us “Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?!,” a one-man show British comedian Leo Reich. With sharp humor and catchy songs, Reich takes aim at his own generation of young adults, addressing their struggles and the challenges they face in today’s modern world.

Finally, film aficionados won’t want to miss “Maestro,” directed Bradley Cooper and starring Carey Mulligan. This biopic tells the story of acclaimed composer Leonard Bernstein and his complex relationship with his wife, Felicia Montealegre. With Cooper’s directorial prowess and stellar performances from both lead actors, “Maestro” is expected to be a major contender in the upcoming awards season.

No matter your preferences, December offers a diverse range of TV shows and films to suit every taste. From gripping dramas to side-splitting comedies, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this month.

