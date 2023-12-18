Explore the Best Christmas Towns in New Jersey

Christmas is a magical time of year, and if you’re in New Jersey, there are several towns that truly embrace the holiday spirit. From stunning decorations to festive events, these towns offer an unforgettable Christmas experience. Here are some of the top Christmas towns in New Jersey:

1. Cape May, NJ: Cape May takes the top spot on our list with its charming Victorian architecture and stunning Christmas displays. The town is transformed into a vintage Christmas postcard, with decorations and lights adorning every street and building. Don’t miss the Holiday Trolley Ride and the “Light Up Cape May” initiative.

2. Clinton, NJ (Red Mill): With its historic charm and picturesque scenery, Clinton is the perfect place to experience Christmas in New Jersey. The Winter Village at Red Mill Museum Village offers a unique outdoor market with local craftsmen, artisans, and food vendors. The annual Clinton Christmas Parade is a must-see event.

3. Historic Smithville, NJ: For an authentic old-world Christmas experience, look no further than Historic Smithville. The cobblestone streets and small-town charm create a magical atmosphere. The Smithville holiday light show and attractions like the Magic Talking Christmas Tree are not to be missed.

4. Princeton, NJ: Princeton offers a diverse range of holiday activities and events. Spend the day at Palmer Square, where you can enjoy shopping, dining, and the annual Christmas tree lighting. Skating on the Square and Sunday breakfast with Santa are just a few of the exciting events happening in Princeton.

5. Maplewood, NJ: Maplewood is known for its annual Dickens Village, a charming celebration of the holiday season. Visitors can immerse themselves in the world of Charles Dickens with live performances and festive decorations. It’s a true Christmas wonderland.

These towns offer the perfect combination of holiday spirit, festive decorations, and unique events. Whether you’re looking for a scenic winter getaway or a destination for Christmas shopping, these New Jersey towns won’t disappoint. Plan your visit and create lasting holiday memories in these magical Christmas towns.