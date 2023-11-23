Unique Holiday Gift Guides to Delight and Surprise

Holiday gift guides are a treasure trove of inspiration, offering a plethora of ideas to help you find the perfect present. However, with the abundance of gift guides available today, it can be challenging to find one that stands out from the crowd. Fear not, we have curated a collection of unique and exciting holiday gift guides that are sure to delight and surprise.

1. For the Person Who’s Impossible to Shop For

Uncommon Goods presents a holiday gift guide that defies convention. Their selection includes quirky items with names that will pique your curiosity. From a Peanut Butter Sampler to Glitter Heart Toilet Bombs, their offerings are anything but ordinary. Explore their collection and be pleasantly surprised the uncommon gifts you never knew you needed.

2. For the Friend Who Appreciates Catalogue Snark

Williams-Sonoma, renowned for high-end kitchen and home goods, brings you a holiday gift guide that is both luxurious and filled with snark. Discover items like Novelty Mitten Tongs and Premium Caviar, as well as the slightly deranged Bouquet of Faux White Roses. Embrace the wit and indulge in some playful gift hunting.

3. For Your Artsy Friends

Museum gift shops are often irresistible, tempting us with unique and creative treasures. If you have artsy friends, why not explore gift guides from local art museums and renowned institutions like the Getty, MoMA, and the Tenement Museum? Find art-inspired gifts that will bring joy and elevate their creative spaces, such as Monet-inspired Crayon Sticks from the Getty.

FAQ:

Q: Where can I find the Uncommon Goods holiday gift guide?

A: You can find the Uncommon Goods holiday gift guide on their website at uncommongoods.com.

Q: Can I purchase items from the Williams-Sonoma holiday gift guide online?

A: Yes, you can purchase items from the Williams-Sonoma holiday gift guide on their website at williams-sonoma.com.

Q: Are the Monet-inspired Crayon Sticks available for purchase?

A: Yes, you can find the Monet-inspired Crayon Sticks featured in the Getty gift guide for purchase at the Getty Museum Store website.

Sources:

– Uncommon Goods: uncommongoods.com

– Williams-Sonoma: williams-sonoma.com

– Getty Museum Store: getty.edu/store