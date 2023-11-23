The Fascinating World of Formula One WAGs

Formula One (F1) racing is not just about the fast cars and thrilling races on the track. Behind every successful driver, there is often an equally impressive partner. These partners, collectively known as “WAGs” (wives and girlfriends), capture the attention and fascination of fans around the world. In fact, some of them have even built their own successful careers and social media followings.

BestBettingSites.com recently conducted an analysis of Instagram data to determine which F1 WAGs are earning the most from their social media presence. While the exact figures may vary, it is clear that these women are not just supporting their racing superstar partners but also forging their own path to fame and success.

One notable F1 WAG is Kelly Piquet, the girlfriend of three-time world champion Max Verstappen. Piquet, the daughter of racing legend Nelson Piquet, has a significant following on Instagram and earns nearly £3,000 per post to her 1.3 million followers.

Another interesting couple is Lily Muni, a Chinese professional golfer, and Alexander Albon, an F1 driver. Muni, known for her performances in the LPGA Tour, saw Albon on the TV show Drive to Survive and they connected through social media. Muni can earn over £2,300 per Instagram post.

These are just a few examples of the dynamic and diverse relationships within the F1 world. While the drivers are undeniably talented and captivating, their partners bring their own unique stories and achievements to the table.

FAQ:

1. What does WAG stand for in Formula One?

“WAG” stands for “wives and girlfriends.” It refers to the partners of Formula One drivers who often gain their own following and recognition in the media.

2. How much do F1 WAGs earn from Instagram?

The earnings of F1 WAGs from Instagram vary. However, popular figures such as Kelly Piquet can earn nearly £3,000 per post, while others like Lily Muni can make over £2,300 per post.

3. Do F1 WAGs have their own careers?

Yes, many F1 WAGs have successful careers of their own. Some are models, influencers, athletes, or professionals in various fields. They often use their social media platforms to showcase their endeavors and connect with their followers.

Sources:

– [BestBettingSites.com](https://www.bestbettingsites.com)