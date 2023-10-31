Fashion Rebels: Embracing Individuality Through Ugly Fashion

From TikTok to Instagram, we’ve all stumbled upon her at least once – the girl with the outfit that defies conventional fashion norms. The eclectic mix of colors, textures, and styles might leave you perplexed, even repulsed. But this girl represents something bigger than just another trend. She is at the forefront of a new aesthetic movement known various names: “weird girl” aesthetic, “Pinterest girl core,” or “it only makes sense in New York.” At its core, this movement is all about the “uglification” of fashion.

To understand this “ugly fashion” phenomenon, we can turn to an article Daniel Rodgers of British Vogue, where he describes unusual celebrity footwear as “aestheticized, cartoon versions of ugliness.” This line serves as a manifesto for the pro-uglification fashionistas, embracing fashion that challenges conventional beauty standards.

Ugly fashion, as showcased the weird/Pinterest/New York aesthetic, exhibits four primary traits. First, there’s an emphasis on aestheticization – the visual romanticization of objects traditionally considered ugly. Second, there’s an over-the-top, larger-than-life cartoonishness that captures attention and pushes boundaries. Third, there’s a deliberate attempt to create a sense of inconvenience, discomfort, or even offense to the eye. Lastly, there’s a strong focus on clickability, aiming for content that goes viral on social media.

The roots of this aesthetic movement can be traced back to the rise of social media in the early 2000s. As consumers started buying more clothes, fashion brands began intentionally uglifying their designs to generate online mockery. Surprisingly, this mockery worked in their favor, attracting more consumers who perceived these unconventional pieces as avant-garde art. Luxury brands like Balenciaga and Manolo Blahnik embraced this maximalist approach, leading to waist-high heels and models trudging through the mud.

While the laughable maximalism initially faced ridicule, it eventually seeped into mainstream culture, reaching its pinnacle during the quarantine. As the novelty of casualness wore off, people embraced the aesthetic excess, thrifting, and other elements that defined the ugly fashion movement.

But what exactly makes this cluttered and maximalist style appealing? According to Hanna Martin, known for her “cluttercore” aesthetic, it requires personality and specialized interests. Ugly fashion represents a rebellion against the online categorization of aesthetics like “dark academia” or “coastal grandma.” It celebrates individuality and defies generalization.

However, there is a fine line between expressing individuality and venturing into tackiness. Some maximalist dressers go to extremes, combining mismatched items in an incoherent manner. While this may seem like a creative expression, research suggests that dressing incongruously can decrease focus and alertness. On the other hand, wearing well-put-together outfits enhances abstract thinking skills and self-perception of responsibility, competence, and trustworthiness.

It’s important to recognize that our choice of clothing has a psychological impact. The brain prepares for distinct situations depending on what we wear. In the case of ugly fashion taken to the extreme, even the brain struggles to take us seriously.

Considering these insights, it might be time to challenge the ongoing “uglification” of fashion. Rather than blindly embracing senselessness, explore various aesthetics and find one that resonates with your personal style. You can still be creative and unconventional while presenting a cohesive and put-together appearance. Don’t let high fashion brands dictate your choices – after all, they once normalized corsets. It’s time to reclaim our individuality and redefine fashion on our own terms.

FAQs

What is the concept of “ugly fashion”?

Ugly fashion is an aesthetic movement that embraces unconventional and eccentric clothing choices, challenging traditional beauty standards. It involves the aestheticization of objects typically considered unattractive and often incorporates clashing colors, bold patterns, and exaggerated styles.

Why do people embrace ugly fashion?

People who embrace ugly fashion are often seeking to express their individuality and rebel against categorization. This movement allows individuals to reject predefined aesthetics and celebrate personal quirks and interests.

Does dressing incongruously affect cognitive function?

Research suggests that dressing incongruously, a common aspect of ugly fashion, can decrease focus and alertness. On the other hand, wearing well-coordinated outfits enhances abstract thinking skills and improves self-perception of responsibility and competence.