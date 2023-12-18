US Vetoes UN Resolution for Cease-Fire in Israel-Hamas War

The United States has vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for a cease-fire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. The resolution, backed Arab states, received 13 votes in favor, while the US voted against it and the UK abstained.

Following the vote, US Deputy Representative to the UN, Robert Wood, stated that the resolution was rushed and disregarded previous US diplomatic efforts to provide aid to Gaza and secure the release of hostages taken Hamas militants. Wood highlighted that the US proposed alternative language that aimed to reinforce diplomacy, increase humanitarian aid opportunities, encourage the release of hostages, and pave the way for a lasting peace. Unfortunately, the majority of these recommendations were overlooked.

Arab countries have strongly urged the US to push for a truce. Several foreign ministers from Arab nations met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington after the veto. While Blinken’s team intended to discuss the future of Gaza following Israel’s defeat of Hamas, Jordan’s foreign minister, Ayman Safadi, rejected this approach. Safadi criticized the US for failing to support the call for a humanitarian cease-fire, which he believes endorses further killing of Palestinians and violations of international law.

The resolution itself faced criticism for failing to condemn Hamas’ attack on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people, including civilians. Additionally, the draft did not acknowledge Israel’s right to self-defense against terrorism. Israeli Ambassador to the US, Gilad Erdan, expressed gratitude to the US for its unwavering support, emphasizing that a cease-fire can only be achieved with the return of all hostages and the destruction of Hamas.

This is not the first time the US has vetoed a UN Security Council resolution on similar grounds. Previously, Russia and China vetoed a US resolution condemning the Hamas attack and calling for the release of hostages and the entry of aid into Gaza. With the ongoing conflict and mounting casualties, UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged the Security Council to take action and pass a resolution for a “humanitarian cease-fire” to prevent a worsening humanitarian catastrophe.