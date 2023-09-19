Tubegirl: The Rise of Self-Confidence on TikTok

The internet is buzzing with the latest TikTok phenomenon: Tubegirl. Sabrina Bahsoon, aka Tube Girl, gained fame on TikTok after her self-filmed video of confidently expressing herself on the London Underground went viral. In the video, Bahsoon can be seen hyping herself up to the song “Where Dem Girls At” Nicki Minaj and Flo Rida.

The response to Tube Girl has been overwhelmingly positive, with comments praising her confidence and even big brands like Wendy’s UK chiming in. The video has garnered over 724k likes, nearly 2000 comments, and 30k shares.

Tube Girl’s video has sparked a movement known as the #tubegirleffect, with millions of TikTok users embracing self-confidence on subways, trains, and buses. Many users have created their own videos, taking inspiration from Tube Girl and spreading positive vibes.

Some of the best user-created videos include parodies and genuine displays of self-confidence. Users from different cities, such as New York City and Boston, have joined the movement. Even males are participating, proving that self-confidence knows no gender boundaries.

Tube Girl’s TikTok fame has not only led to a large following but has also opened doors in the real world. She made her runway debut at MAC Cosmetics’ London fashion show, further solidifying her influence and impact.

Tubegirl is a testament to the power of self-expression and the positive influence it has on others. In a world where shame is losing its grip, embracing our inner Tubegirl is a trend worth following.

