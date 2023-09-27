The Importance of Building an Audience for Music Streams

Many musicians struggle with low streaming numbers, but this does not necessarily mean their music is bad. According to Randall Foster, Chief Creative Officer at Symphonic, low streaming numbers indicate an audience problem, not a music problem. It’s likely that people simply don’t know the music exists.

Foster points out that 75% of music streaming consumption is from catalog music. While there is some discoverability on streaming platforms, most people are looking for music and artists they already know and love. So, in order to increase streams, musicians need to focus on building an audience.

This can be done using both digital and physical methods. Foster suggests playing live shows and interacting with fans at the merch table. It’s not just about selling merchandise, but also about making connections and creating relationships with fans. Building an audience requires treating music as a business rather than a hobby.

Streaming should be seen as an advertisement for live shows, where musicians can make the bulk of their income. Foster emphasizes the importance of being a performer rather than solely focusing on becoming an influencer. While going viral can be beneficial, it shouldn’t be the sole marketing plan. Having a supportive team is also crucial for success.

To understand why streaming numbers aren’t growing, Foster suggests asking important questions: Who is listening to the music and why? Are they in areas where the genre is popular, or are the numbers inflated artificial means? Additionally, engage with fans, interact with them, and provide value beyond just promoting music.

Foster advises musicians to get out of their comfort zones and focus on building a performing career. The goal is to have fans who will continue to support and attend live shows for years to come. By prioritizing the audience and consistently creating great music, musicians can increase their chances of long-term success in the industry.

Source: Randall Foster via Symphonic

Action Items:

Create high-quality music Consistency in all aspects of music career Create a mini-campaign for each track release Engage with fans on social media and build a street team Collaborate with other musicians Focus on building fans rather than chasing streams Optimize online presence Utilize platforms like Bandlab, Bandcamp, and Bandsintown

Source: Jay Gilbert via Madelynn Elyse, Shark Attack Records