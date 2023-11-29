New Initiative Provides Life-Changing Breakfast to Manchester’s Homeless Community

A series of mysterious posters featuring celebrity endorsements have caused a stir in Manchester’s city center. Many believed that a new celebrity-backed brunch spot was set to open. However, the truth has been revealed: the posters were created Lifeshare, Manchester’s oldest homeless charity, to promote their latest initiative, The Lifeshare Breakfast Project.

The posters teased the arrival of a “life-changing” brunch and featured endorsements from well-known figures such as “J. Oliver,” “C. Winkleman,” and “J. Rayner.” These endorsements led people to believe that only celebrities had experienced the new menu. In reality, the initiative aims to benefit struggling individuals in the city.

Lifeshare’s Breakfast Project takes place every weekend, offering breakfast, showers, clean clothes, and further support to those in need. Since the summer, the number of guests has doubled from approximately 150 to 300 people per weekend, reflecting the increasing demand for these essential services.

Judy Vickers, the operations manager at Lifeshare, revealed that the misleading posters generated excitement on social media about a celebrity-backed brunch spot, highlighting the need for ongoing support. Vickers expressed the charity’s gratitude to anyone willing to contribute, emphasizing the rising costs of providing breakfast for hundreds of individuals each weekend.

As the festive season approaches, Lifeshare will expand its services to provide Manchester’s only seven-day Christmas service provision from December 24 to 29. The organization’s dedicated volunteers and staff will serve Christmas breakfast, lunch, and dinner, along with providing showers, clothes, games, and companionship.

Lifeshare’s celebrity poster campaign, in partnership with MikeSian Studio, created some confusion among the celebrities involved. Nevertheless, the organization appreciates their understanding and support in raising awareness of the vital services they provide.

Through its initiatives, Lifeshare aims to address the challenges faced homeless individuals and recognizes that homelessness is often a result of circumstances beyond an individual’s control. Donations to Lifeshare can be made to support their efforts in providing meals, shelter, and support to those in need.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Lifeshare Breakfast Project?

A: The Lifeshare Breakfast Project is an initiative Lifeshare, Manchester’s oldest homeless charity, that provides breakfast, showers, clean clothes, and support services to homeless individuals every weekend.

Q: How has the demand for the Lifeshare Breakfast Project changed?

A: Since the summer, the number of guests at the Lifeshare Breakfast Project has doubled from around 150 people per weekend to 300 people.

Q: Will Lifeshare provide services during the Christmas period?

A: Yes, Lifeshare will be providing a seven-day Christmas service provision from December 24 to 29, serving Christmas breakfast, lunch, and dinner, along with other essential services.

Sources:

Lifeshare official website: www.lifeshare.org.uk