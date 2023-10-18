The Devil on Trial: The Controversial Case of Arne Johnson

Netflix’s new horror documentary, The Devil on Trial, explores the intriguing case of Arne Cheyenne Johnson and the controversial defense of demonic possession in a U.S. murder trial. Although billed as the first time demonic possession was used as a defense, the judge ruled it inadmissible, disallowing any evidence related to possession.

The trial took place in 1981 in Brookfield, Conn., and gained national attention as the “Devil Made Me Do It” case. Johnson, then 19 years old, attempted to deny responsibility for the killing of his landlord based on claims of possession. However, his sisters, who were present at the scene of the crime, signed police statements stating that they witnessed Johnson stabbing the victim.

The Devil on Trial presents new audio recordings, photographs, reenactments, and interviews with Johnson and his brothers-in-law. Director Chris Holt spent hours with them, and while he believes their stories to be truthful, he acknowledges that they are interpretations of the truth rather than hardened facts.

The Possession Narrative: David Glatzel’s Experience

The documentary also delves into the story of David Glatzel, the youngest brother-in-law of Arne Johnson. When David was 11 years old in 1980, he claimed to have been possessed the devil after encountering a terrifying figure in Arne and Debbie’s new house. This led to what the family described as a full-scale demonic possession.

Judy Glatzel, the brothers’ mother, sought help from paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, renowned for their involvement in the Amityville Horror incident. Together, they arranged for an exorcism the Catholic Church. During the exorcism, Arne intervened and allegedly took on the entity’s effects.

The Connection to The Conjuring Franchise

After the trial, the Warrens hired author Gerald Brittle to write David and Arne’s story, aiming for a scary narrative. This resulted in the 1983 book, The Devil in Connecticut, which later served as inspiration for the 2021 film, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

Financially, the Glatzel parents received $4,500 for selling their story, while the Warrens earned over $81,000. David, feeling deceived, expressed his disappointment with Lorraine Warren, highlighting the profit-driven nature of their endeavors.

The Grim Conclusion of The Devil on Trial

In 1985, Arne Johnson married Debbie Glatzel while he was still in prison. He was released a year later, having served five years for manslaughter. Despite their marriage lasting until Debbie’s death in 2021, the four Glatzel siblings have grown apart and rarely keep in touch.

Carl Glatzel, the oldest brother, discovered a note from their mother after her passing, suggesting that she had been drugging the family with Sominex, a sleep aid. Carl believes that this may have had long-lasting effects on David and contributed to the reported hallucinations and mood swings.

