New Netflix Series “All the Light We Cannot See” Explores the Realities of WWII

Netflix’s latest original series, “All the Light We Cannot See,” is capturing audiences with its gripping storyline based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel Anthony Doerr. While the show takes creative liberties, it remains grounded in the historical events of World War II. The director, Shawn Levy, sought to create a fictional story that felt authentic to the era and paid homage to the real-life events that shaped the narrative.

Levy, known for his work on popular shows like “Stranger Things,” meticulously researched the historical backdrop and collaborated with a team of experts to ensure accuracy. From production design to costumes and makeup, every detail was carefully crafted to transport viewers to the war-torn cities of Saint-Malo and Paris. Levy’s dedication to authenticity extended beyond the visuals; he wanted to accurately portray the experiences of a blind protagonist.

Lead actress Aria Mia Loberti, who plays Marie-Laure LeBlanc, a young blind girl navigating the perils of Nazi-occupied France, provided invaluable insight. Loberti shared her experiences and educated the cast and crew on the nuances of living without sight. This level of authenticity brings an unprecedented depth to the character and challenges preconceived notions of blindness.

“All the Light We Cannot See” explores not only the realities of war but also the timeless themes of humanity, hope, and understanding. Levy emphasizes that these themes are as relevant today as they were during World War II. It serves as a poignant reminder to view others as inherently human, even in times of conflict.

As the series unfolds, audiences are transported back in time, immersing themselves in a world that once existed. The show’s ability to balance fiction with historical accuracy allows viewers to connect with the story on a deeper level, ultimately leaving a lasting impact.

FAQ:

Q: Is “All the Light We Cannot See” based on a true story?

A: While the series draws inspiration from real historical events during World War II, it is a fictional story.

Q: How did the director ensure authenticity in the series?

A: Director Shawn Levy extensively researched the time period and collaborated with a team of experts in various fields, such as production design and costumes, to recreate the era accurately.

Q: What insight did the lead actress, Aria Mia Loberti, provide?

A: Loberti, who portrays a blind character, shared her personal experiences to help the cast and crew accurately portray the nuances of living without sight.

Q: What themes does “All the Light We Cannot See” explore?

A: The series delves into the realities of war and emphasizes humanity, hope, and understanding.

Q: Is the series available for streaming on Netflix?

A: Yes, “All the Light We Cannot See” is currently available for streaming on Netflix.