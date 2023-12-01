May December: A Fresh Take on Tabloid-Inspired Storytelling

The recently released Netflix film May December, written Samy Burch, takes inspiration from real-life tabloid stories but adds a unique twist. Departing from the well-known case of Mary Kay Letorneau, Burch creates her own narrative that explores the complexities of human relationships and the consequences of living in a tabloid-dominated culture.

In the film, the central characters, Gracie and Joe, are facing an empty nest as their children approach adulthood. However, Burch takes creative liberties, reimagining their lives beyond the teacher-student relationship and incorporating fresh perspectives. Gracie, portrayed Julianne Moore, is a baker and former pet shop employee, while Joe, played Charles Melton, is Korean American.

What sets May December apart is Burch’s decision to infuse the story with her personal experiences and feelings about living in a tabloid-obsessed society. Growing up in West LA during the height of tabloid culture in the ’90s, Burch felt a deep connection to the themes she explores in the film. She wanted to capture the emotional truths rather than be constrained historical facts.

Burch’s dedication to her craft shines through in her meticulous approach to character development. She wrote extensive biographies for each character, delving into their pasts to inform their present journeys. This attention to detail allows the audience to connect with the characters on a deeper level, as we witness their psychological struggles and personal growth.

While May December is Burch’s first produced screenplay, her talent and unique perspective have already earned her recognition. She won the New York Film Critics’ Circle Award for best screenplay, solidifying her place in the industry. Her ability to balance humor and drama in the film showcases her versatility as a writer.

Through May December, Burch also raises thought-provoking questions about society’s fascination with true crime and exploitation. As she observes the constant stream of dramatizations and tabloid stories, Burch wonders if we have truly learned from these experiences or are merely perpetuating a cycle of exploitation.

In conclusion, May December offers a fresh take on tabloid-inspired storytelling. Samy Burch’s imaginative approach and her focus on emotional truths rather than historical facts breathe new life into the genre. With its compelling characters and insightful commentary, this film is a must-watch for those seeking a unique perspective on the complexities of our modern world.

